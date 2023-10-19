Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,682 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $97.71.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

