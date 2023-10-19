Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.2% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,062,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,902,000 after acquiring an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

