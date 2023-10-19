Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $239.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

