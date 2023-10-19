Tiaa Fsb Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.