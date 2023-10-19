Tiaa Fsb Has $1.74 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

