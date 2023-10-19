Tiaa Fsb Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $101.66.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

