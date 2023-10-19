Tiaa Fsb Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1,183.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 205,678 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 54.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bunge by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

