Tiaa Fsb Has $950,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Biogen were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 1.5 %

Biogen stock opened at $263.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.08 and a 200 day moving average of $280.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

