Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $521.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.45. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

