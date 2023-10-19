Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $336.63 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $356.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

