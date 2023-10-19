Tiaa Fsb Sells 902 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

