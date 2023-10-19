Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

