Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in State Street were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 304.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

