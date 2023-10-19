Tobam Decreases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 98,058.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 555,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,481,000 after buying an additional 555,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average is $128.61.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

