Tobam Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6 %

PG stock opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $353.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.48 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

