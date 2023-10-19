Tobam Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $914.09 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $400.23 and a 1-year high of $922.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $810.44.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.