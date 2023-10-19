Tobam Sells 220 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS opened at $170.40 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,814,486 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

