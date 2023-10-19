Tobam Sells 2,386 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Rollins were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

