Tobam Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tobam purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.02 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.