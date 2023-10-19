Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7321 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

