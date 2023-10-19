Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.58% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

