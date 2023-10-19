Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) by 275.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,237 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.94% of Tupperware Brands worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of TUP opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TUP

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.