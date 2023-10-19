U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.