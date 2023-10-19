U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
