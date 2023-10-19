Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

UL stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

