Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 46.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Unilever Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

