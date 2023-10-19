Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $228,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $205.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.29 and a 200-day moving average of $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

