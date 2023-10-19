United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Community Banks

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.