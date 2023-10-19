United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
Shares of UCBI opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.01.
United Community Banks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of United Community Banks
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
