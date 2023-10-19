United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.78 and its 200-day moving average is $173.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

