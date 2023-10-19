V.F. Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

VFC stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. V.F. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

