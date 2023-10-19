VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Down 3.1%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $145.31 and last traded at $145.43. 1,553,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,497,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.09.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

