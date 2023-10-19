Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 347,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 276,119 shares.The stock last traded at $143.48 and had previously closed at $142.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.