Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

