Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $235.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $225.27 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

