Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $235.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $225.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

