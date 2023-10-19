Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 717,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $168,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $231.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.13 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.37.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

