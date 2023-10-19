Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $35.78. 119,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 350,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Vericel Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

