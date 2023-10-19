VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

VRSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.04 on Monday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $174.41 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.56 and a 200-day moving average of $213.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $124,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,954 shares of company stock worth $2,495,929. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

