Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.41.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

