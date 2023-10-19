Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $642.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $318.67 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $651.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.