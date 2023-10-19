Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $836,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

