Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $194.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.92 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

