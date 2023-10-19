Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $315,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

