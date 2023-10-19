Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,450,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.80 and a one year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.