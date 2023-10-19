Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $243.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.24. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

