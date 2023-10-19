Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Trading Down 1.8 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.
