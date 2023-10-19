Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,744,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JAGG opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

