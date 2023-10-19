Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.91.

Shares of LRCX opened at $642.24 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $318.67 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.51. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

