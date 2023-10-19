Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

