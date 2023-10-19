Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

