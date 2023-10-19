Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 548 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

