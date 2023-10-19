Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.90–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

VSCO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,625. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

